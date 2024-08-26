Pakistan: 25 People Die After Bus Plunges Into Gorge Due To Brake Failure In Kahuta; Visuals Surface

Rawalpindi: 25 passengers travelling from Rawalpindi to PoJK's Pallandri died after their bus plunged in a gorge near Kahuta, a district official told Dawn.

Rescue 1122 Punjab official Usman Gujjar told Dawn that the accident happened as the coaster's brakes failed, Dawn stated.

"The accident was caused due to the coaster's failed brakes. The tragic accident occurred near Garrari Bridge on Azad Pattan Road in Kahuta," Gujjar told Dawn.

A tragic accident in Kahuta, Pakistan, claimed the lives of at least 25 passengers after a coaster's brakes failed, sending it into a ditch. The victims include 20 men, four women, and a child. Rescue efforts are ongoing. #Pakistan #Kahuta pic.twitter.com/OrZd60HVfp — Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) August 25, 2024

The road is located 24km from the tehsil headquarters and 7km from the PoJK border.

The rescue official initially told Dawn that there were 24 victims- 20 men, four women and a child. He said that they were taken to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital.

Statement Of Samina Khan Bhatty, Medical Superintendent Of The THQ Hospital

Samina Khan Bhatty, medical superintendent of the THQ hospital told Dawn that 23 bodies were handed over to their kin, one body was still lying in the hospital and one was identified as Fareed Muhammad Kareem -- was shifted directly to Pallandri.

Pakistan People's Party President Expresses His Condolences

Pakistan People's Party President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the Azad Patan bus accident near Kahota. The President expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident My sympathies are with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow, President President's emphasis on the need to speed up relief activities The president of the country offered prayers for the bereaved family members."

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Expresses Her Condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on X, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of 29 precious lives in the incident of the bus falling into the ditch at Kahota. May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died in this tragedy and grant patience to their loved ones."

زائرین بس حادثے میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں کے ضیاع پر لواحقین سے گہرے دکھ اور رنج کا اظہار کرتی ہوں۔ دکھ کی اس گھڑی میں سوگوار خاندانوں کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں۔ اللّہ تعالیٰ مرحومین کو اپنے جوارِ رحمت میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے اور انکے پیاروں کو صبر عطا فرمائے۔ آمین 🤲🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 25, 2024

National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Expresses His Condolences Over The Accident

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over the accident.

"Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over the accident that happened to the coaster going from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot. The speaker expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life of more than 22 passengers as a result of the accident. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is heartbroken to hear the news of the death of more than 22 people in the tragic accident The speaker prayed for the speedy recovery of the passengers injured in the accident. I express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of those who died in the accident, Speaker National Assembly. I am an equal participant in the grief and sorrow of the families of the deceased, Speaker National Assembly The concerned authorities should ensure the provision of immediate medical aid to the injured persons in the accident, Speaker National Assembly The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the people who died in the accident and for the families of Sabr Jameel," he said.