Pakistan: 1 Killed, Another Critical In Pune Like Hit-And-Run Crash In Lahore; Accused Minor Gets Pre-Arrest Bail

A shocking incident in Lahore's DHA has sparked outrage in Pakistan, where a 23-year-old student was killed, and his brother suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle. The case mirrors a similar incident in Maharashtra's Pune, where a minor driver ran over a couple on a bike last month.

In both cases, the drivers were minors, recklessly speeding, which led to the crashes. In Pune, the minor accused was granted bail, and in Lahore, the accused has also been granted pre-arrest bail till June 14.

According to Pakistani media reports, Abdul Hadi, a student from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), was killed, and his brother, Abdullah Khan, was injured on Saturday when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Lahore’s DHA.The 17-year-old accused, who was allegedly driving the car, fled the scene after the crash.

The incident's clip has been widely shared on social media, with netizens demanding justice for the deceased. Outraged by the fact that the driver was a minor, many expressed anger, suggesting the "Rich Kid" could get away scot-free due to their wealth.

One social media user pointed out that the victim's parents were on Hajj when the accident occurred. They had to return to bury their 23-year-old son and see their other married son with multiple fractures and internal bleeding.

In both India and Pakistan, the legal age to obtain a driving license is 18. Netizens are also demanding that the parents of the accused be held responsible for the accident.

The incident has not only stirred public outrage but has also drawn reactions from celebrities in Pakistan.

Singer Maria Unera called on people to prevent their underage children from driving unsupervised. She wrote, "It's always the spoiled rich kids who try to get away with it," and emphasized that parents need to stop encouraging this behavior.