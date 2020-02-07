Pak to publicly hang child sexual abusers

Pakistan's National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling for the public hanging of offenders convicted for sexually abusing and murdering children by a majority of votes.

The resolution was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and passed by all lawmakers, apart from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Dawn news reported.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP leader and former Prime Minister, said: "Ramping up the severity of punishments does not result in a reduction in crime.

"We cannot put public hanging into practice as it violates the laws of the UN."