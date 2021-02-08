Oxford jab fails to prevent coronavirus from South African strain: Study

London: British drugmaker AstraZeneca has said its Covid-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against the mild disease caused by the South African variant of the virus, based on early data from a trial.

The jab showed significantly reduced efficacy against the 501Y.V2 viral variant, which is dominant in South Africa, according to the randomised, double-blind study seen by the Financial Times on Saturday.

"A two-dose regimen of (the vaccine) did not show protection against the mild-moderate Covid-19 due to (the South African variant)," the study indicated. The study, with a relatively small sample size of more than 2,000 individuals, hasn't yet been peer-reviewed and is due to be published on Monday. AstraZeneca said it had not been able to properly ascertain the effect of the vaccine on severe disease and hospitalisation caused by the South African variant in the study given most of the participants were young, healthy adults.