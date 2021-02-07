Provide COVID-19 vaccination for all before resuming offline lectures, demand degree college students

The COVID-19 vaccination should be given on a priority basis, say the students of degree colleges and universities in response to the decision of reopening offline lectures by the state Higher and Technical Education Department. They added that the vaccination should be given to all within a month of attending offline lectures.

Students said they fear attending lectures without being vaccinated. Shrishti Jain, a student said, "I am not prepared to attend offline lectures in college because I do not know if safety measures and social distance will be maintained. Also, how are we supposed to commute if there are restrictions on time slots for local train services."

In addition, students said as the first phase of vaccination is currently going on. The state should wait and not rush to reopening offline lectures. Ritesh Salunkhe, a student said, "The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination is almost done. The state should make provisions to provide the vaccination for all students if they are adamant on starting academic lectures offline."

Students said academic learning is not being hampered via online mode. Malika Deb, a student said, "Almost all students in degree colleges and universities have a smartphone. Academic learning is not being hampered, because regular online lectures are being conducted. Why is the state rushing to reopen colleges and universities offline?"