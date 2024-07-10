Overseas Uber Trips Show Indians Traveling Abroad Like Never Before

Overseas Uber Trips Show Indians Are Traveling Abroad Like Never Before |

Uber, the global ride hailing app, today shared travel data of India-registered users that give a peek into global travel trends of Indians.

Uber’s data reflects a sharp increase in the number of Indians using the ridesharing app abroad during 2023, with the number of overseas travelers being second only to Americans. During the ongoing summer travel season, Indians are expected to surpass records set in the previous years.

The number of Indians traveling abroad has seen a marked jump over the past two years, with almost a million of them using their trusted ridesharing app overseas during the year gone by. As per the data, Indians traveled to close to 1,000 cities across 68 countries over the year. While the number of cities they explored increased significantly, most Uber-ed countries stayed the same - The United States, The United Kingdom, and Canada.

Summer holidays appear to be the most popular travel time for Indians to travel abroad as schools and colleges go into a break, giving families more time to spend together. The most popular month for overseas travel in 2023 was May, compared to June in 2022.

Commenting on the trend, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years, and it’s heartwarming to see how Uber continues to be their trusted last-mile partner in these travels. Be it the familiarity when landing at an airport in a new city, or the safety when riding late at night, it’s a huge mark of trust for us to see Indians book an Uber for their overseas travels.”

While overseas, Indians traveled 25% longer distances in Ubers on average compared to their trips in India, and tried as many as 21 different products across countries, including Comfort Electric which are premium EVs, Multimodal Transit - an option that includes mass-transit modes such as trains) and most ubiquitous UberX option among others.

A lot of the countries Indians traveled to operate peer-to-peer ridesharing, letting people use their personal vehicles to give Uber rides, supporting the gig economy in its truest form. That perhaps explains a range of luxury vehicle Uber rides for Indians while traveling abroad in 2023 including:

• Porsche Cayenne

• Jaguar F PACE

• Range Rover Sport

• Mercedes S450

• BMW 740i M Sport

• Lincoln Navigator

Apart from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Indians also had some premium EVs show up when they booked Uber rides abroad. Some of them were:

• Jaguar I PACE

• Audi e-tron Sportback

• Mercedes EQE 500

• Ford F150 Lightning