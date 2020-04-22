Over 490 stranded Pakistanis return home from Afghanistan amid coronavirus pandemic

Islamabad --- At least 492 Pakistanis, including 92 women, left stranded in the wake of travel restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic have returned to their country from Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

Officials said another 111 children, not registered with them as stranded persons but travelling with their parents, mostly mothers, were also allowed to enter Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Shamsul Islam, the focal person for returning Pakistanis, told Dawn that among the 492 registered persons, 470 were sent to the quarantine centres in Landi Kotal, 22 to Shah Kas centre in Jamrud. One person with visible symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital in Landi Kotal.

He said so far 1,205 registered persons stranded in Afghanistan after the closure of the borders on March 16 had returned to Pakistan via the Torkham border.

A statement issued from the deputy commissioner's office said a total of 1,318 persons, including those coming from Afghanistan, had been kept in different quarantine centres in the Khyber district. It said 43 returnees had so far tested positive for Covid-19.