'Our house is on fire': Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg's #2019in5words

Greta Thunberg rose to prominence with her speech at the World Economic Forum in January, which called on the world to "act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is."

"Adults keep saying, ''We owe it to the young people to give them hope.'' But I don't want your hope. I don't want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act," Thunberg had said.

The 16-year-old was named the TIME magazine's 2019 Person of the Year. She also became the youngest person to receive such a credible honour. Taking to Twitter, Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME wrote, "For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have ... for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year”.