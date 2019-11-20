Is Greta Thunberg really a time-traveller? Netizens discuss 120 year old picture resembling the activist

A picture on the internet has conspiracy theorists convinced that Greta Thunberg, the climate-change activist, is a time-traveller.

Many people noticed the similarities between Greta Thunberg and a girl posing the 120-year-old photo taken in Canada's Yukon territory around the turn of the 20th century. The picture was rediscovered from the archives of the University of Washington.

The photograph shows children working to get water and cultivate crops. One of the children from the photograph, on the left looks very similar to the 16-year-old activist, Greta.

The picture has sparked a discussion among netizens, with many giving in to the conspiracy theory of Greta being a time-traveller.

One person tweeted: "What it is, right, is that actually she's a time traveller, and she's come to warn us about the future. It's the only explanation."

While another wrote: "Wow. Uncanny. That's scary!"