Is Greta Thunberg really a time-traveller? Netizens discuss 120 year old picture resembling the activist

A picture on the internet has conspiracy theorists convinced that Greta Thunberg, the climate-change activist, is a time-traveller.
Many people noticed the similarities between Greta Thunberg and a girl posing the 120-year-old photo taken in Canada's Yukon territory around the turn of the 20th century. The picture was rediscovered from the archives of the University of Washington.
The photograph shows children working to get water and cultivate crops. One of the children from the photograph, on the left looks very similar to the 16-year-old activist, Greta.
The picture has sparked a discussion among netizens, with many giving in to the conspiracy theory of Greta being a time-traveller.
One person tweeted: "What it is, right, is that actually she's a time traveller, and she's come to warn us about the future. It's the only explanation."
While another wrote: "Wow. Uncanny. That's scary!"
The Swedish teenager grabbed the world's attention when she staged a School Strike for Climate in front of the Swedish Parliament in August 2018. Since, Greta has been the driving force for several protests led by school students across the globe against the deteriorating climate condition.
Greta was driven to take action by a record heatwave in northern Europe and forest fires that ravaged swathes of Swedish land up to the Arctic.