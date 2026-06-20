One Dead, Several Injured As Two London-Bound Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford | X @NNweather

London: Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision between two trains north of London on Friday afternoon that killed at least one person.

A passenger reported that he was thrown forward by the impact then saw fellow travellers with broken bones and bloody injuries.

Both trains were traveling south to London St Pancras station when they collided outside the town of Bedford around 5:15 pm (local time), according to information on rail tracking websites.

Emergency services deployed a number of resources to the scene, including an air ambulance and hazardous incident team from the East of England Ambulance Service.

“We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has very sadly died,” police said in a statement.

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“A major incident has been declared, and officers are continuing to respond at the scene alongside colleagues from Bedfordshire Police and the local Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services.” Peter Knapp said he was a passenger in the rear train when the collision occurred without any warning.

“There was a moment of being flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke. People were crying, screaming. People were so scared and confused,” Knapp said.

“I got up and I saw a lot of people who were unable to speak, had broken legs,” he added.

"And then I managed to get out of the train and because I'm quite thin I was able to squeeze out through the gap in the doors.” Photos and videos posted on social media showed dozens of people, some with bandages but many who appeared uninjured, standing and sitting among emergency vehicles parked on a road that runs parallel to the train tracks.

The RMT union, which represents many railway workers, said it was monitoring the situation and expressed its concern over reports of “serious injuries” sustained by both train staff and passengers.

East Midlands Railway said in a statement that the 4:40 pm train from Corby to St Pancras had been involved in the collision with the 3:50 pm train from Nottingham to the same station.

The company said it had cancelled all trains to and from St Pancras for the rest of Friday and it was unable to confirm the schedule for Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)