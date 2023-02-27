OMG! 6-year-old US girl gets '1,000 stitches' on her face after brutal dog attack

Image credit: pitbull.pakistan

In a heartwrenching case from Maine, US, a 6-year-old was brutally attacked by a pit bull that made her suffer severe injuries and go through as many as a thousand stitches to close the wounds.

The unfortunate incident took place on February 18, 2023, when identified as Lily Norton was at her friend's house playing card games. The friend’s mom was reportedly dog-sitting the pit bull when things went out of hand and turned ugly.

“They were going to play cards at the table, so she sat down at the table, the friend went and got the cards, and then as soon as the friend walked back in the room, she screamed to her mom because the dog had Lily in her mouth,” Lily's mother Dorothy Norton told the media.

1,000 stitches on the face

The young girl got 1,000 stitches extending from under her eyes to the top of her throat after she was flown by a medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery that lasted 11 hours, The Sun Journal reported.

A family friend named CJ Pitcher resorted to a fundraiser to manage Lily's critical surgery. He noted that Lily can not smile again due to the serious medical process she had to undergo.

Dorothy Norton informed the News Center Maine that the little girl would be kept under sedation for at least a week's time for the doctors to observe her response to the treatment and record the stages of recovery. “She’s still sedated because she has a breathing tube in,” her mother said. “But other than that, she’s really good. She looks really good.”

