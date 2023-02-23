Bhopal: Pet lovers outraged over attack on stray dog

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The horrendous incident of a female dog found injured in a drainage near Apsara talkies on Raisen road on Tuesday has drawn flak from the dog lovers of the city. Several pet lovers residing in the area had rescued the critically-injured canine, which was then referred to the state veterinary hospital for treatment. Its condition is said to be critical, official sources said.

Aishbag police of the city have taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against unidentified accused.

When Free Press spoke to the chairperson of several animal welfare organisations of the city, they expressed dismay and outrage over the incident demanding strict action against the accused.

Offence punishable under IPC: Neelam Kaur

Chairman of Charitable Welfare society for Humankind and Animals, Neelam Kaur, said that around five incidents of cruelty to animals are reported on a daily basis in the state capital. If the dog dies after the assault, the offence is punishable under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, which entails a jail term of least five years, she said. Even the police personnel do not pay heed to cases of violence against dogs and shrug off responsibility nonchalantly, she added.

People vents out anger on animals: Avneesh Kaushik

Shabd NGO chairman Avneesh Kaushik, said that some people basically want to vent out their frustration and anger on something, and so they target stray animals such as dogs and even cats. They are sadists and obtain pleasure by assaulting animals, they should be strictly punished and awareness must also be increased in this direction, he added.

