Ohio couple receives pizza with 'Swastika' symbol made of pepperoni; workers fired

While the world has come together in the fight against systematic racism and discrimination in the wake of George Floyd's death, a shocking experience of an Ohio couple is going viral on the internet. The couple was stunned to receive their Little Caesar's pepperoni pizza with the infamous Nazi slogan Swastika on it.

Jason Laska and Misty took to social media to share their shocking experience, after finding an anti-Semitic message on their pizza. Jason, who had picked up a ready-made pizza from Little Caesar's pizzeria on Saturday night, opened the box and realized that the toppings were laid out in the shape of a backward Swastika.

Sharing the incident on Facebook, Mrs Laska wrote: "What the f*** is this s***?! Jason stopped At Little Caesars on Smith rd Off of Snow and when he gets home THIS is what they gave us!!!

"This was what they had in there [sic] warmers! I'm Livid!! This is sooo unsettling and disturbing and hateful as hell!! Definitely not eating it and definitely never going there again! And no it's not even cut! I'm ASTOUNDED!"

For the unversed, although in Indian religions Swastika is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality, in the West it is associated with Nazism and anti-Semitism.

"So my husband stopped at #LittleCaesars for a quick bite, husband brings this home! I’m truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all! These aren’t funny jokes and shouldn’t be made period and on company time?! " Misty Laska wrote on Twitter.