NYC's 2nd night under curfew generally peaceful

Protesters defied a curfew in New York City on Tuesday night to keep protesting the death of African American George Floyd, but the night was largely peaceful with only sporadic reports of looting and violence citywide.

Tuesday's curfew, the second since 1943, started earlier than Monday at 8 p.m. local time and ended at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, during which vehicle traffic below 96th street in Manhattan was limited.

Hundreds of protesters refused to leave after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and kept marching across the Manhattan Bridge. Police tried to block them but failed.

However, it was still a relief for city officials and police as the night was much more peaceful and quieter than previous ones. Around 200 people were arrested, mostly for minor violations. Very few incidents of looting, violence or vandalism were reported, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).