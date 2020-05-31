George Lloyd's death: NYPD uses police car to push protesters back; incident on video

In recent days, there have been protests across America over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck, eventually becoming silent. A video of his gradual death has since gone viral, and there has been a tremendous outcry against the same.
The protests have grown a tad violent in parts, with reports of arson, looting and the like coming in. There have also been reports of police countering the protests and attacks.
On Sunday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took to Twitter to write that while peaceful protesters were always welcome, "when violent individuals throw bottles, rocks, and cause serious injuries to our officers – we will make arrests"
He cited his own words to add that there is absolutely no tolerance for violence.
But it would seem that the NYPD itself has not taken his words to heart. Videos surfaced on Sunday showing two NYPD Police cars in a stand off with a group of people who stand on the road with a barricade separating them from the car. Partway through the short clip, a second police car draws up next to the first.
Now, the protesters were indeed throwing objects at the cars -- including traffic cones -- but if one looks at this situation in isolation, being safely ensconced inside a car there was no injuries at all that could have befallen the police officials.
They however showed a distinct lack of regard for the health and safety of the protesters, pushing against the barricade until many of the protesters fell down onto the road. They then proceeded to move further ahead, making the protesters scramble to get out of their way.
