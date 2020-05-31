George Lloyd's death: NYPD uses police car to push protesters back; incident on video

In recent days, there have been protests across America over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck, eventually becoming silent. A video of his gradual death has since gone viral, and there has been a tremendous outcry against the same.

The protests have grown a tad violent in parts, with reports of arson, looting and the like coming in. There have also been reports of police countering the protests and attacks.

On Sunday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took to Twitter to write that while peaceful protesters were always welcome, "when violent individuals throw bottles, rocks, and cause serious injuries to our officers – we will make arrests"

He cited his own words to add that there is absolutely no tolerance for violence.