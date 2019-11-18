Not wasting any booze: This woman chugged an entire bottle of cognac at the airport

A Chinese woman did the unthinkable at the Beijing Capital International Airport when she was stopped by the security for trying to sneak in an entire bottle of Rémy Martin XO Excellence.

Identifies as Miss Zhao, the woman certainly was prepared or thought she was before trying to do the deed. The woman tried her best to first secretly slip the heavily priced Cognac liquor through the checkpoint security when caught she successfully chugged the whole bottle to avoid wasting the precious intoxication.

According to a report in The Nanfang, Miss Zhao ignored the suggestion of the security personal, she instead sat down in a corner of the waiting area and drank the whole bottle.

Evidently, the woman couldn’t handle the after-effects and soon started shouting words that couldn’t be understood and fell on the floor.

Miss Zhao stayed on the floor until the security called her family to take her back. She wasn’t allowed to board the flight.