'Not up to the job': Michelle Obama slams President Trump over COVID-19 handling; calls him 'racist'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday took to Twitter urging people to vote and touching upon many of the issues that have taken centre space in the US recently. Right now, she said, "our country is in chaos because of a President who isn't up to the job".
"My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," read the video caption.
In the clip, captioned as 'Closing Argument' that was released by Joe Biden's campaign, Michelle noted that more that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. Alleging that the Commander-in-Chief had been "missing in action", she said that people simply "could not trust this President to tell the truth about anything".
"The truth is, the events of the past few days are a bracing reminder of the tragedy that has been this administration’s response to this crisis," she writes in a follow-up tweet.
"And I’ll be very honest: This is a message I’d planned to release earlier, and after everything that’s happened, I weighed whether or not to go public at all. But I wanted you all to hear what’s been on my mind," she adds.
In the video message, Michelle also accused President Trump of being racist when when he and other Republicans are "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs."
While Michelle batted for Joe Biden, she also urged undecided voters "to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors" and have some empathy for what it's like "to walk around your own country scared that someone's unjustified fear of you could put you in harm's way."
