'Not up to the job': Michelle Obama slams President Trump over COVID-19 handling; calls him 'racist'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday took to Twitter urging people to vote and touching upon many of the issues that have taken centre space in the US recently. Right now, she said, "our country is in chaos because of a President who isn't up to the job".

"My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," read the video caption.

In the clip, captioned as 'Closing Argument' that was released by Joe Biden's campaign, Michelle noted that more that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. Alleging that the Commander-in-Chief had been "missing in action", she said that people simply "could not trust this President to tell the truth about anything".