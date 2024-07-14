Not Just Donald Trump: These Past US Presidents Were Targeted By Gunmen As Well

Former US president Donald Trump (left), ex-presidents Abraham Lincoln (top right) and John F Kennedy |

Assassination bid aimed at former US president Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania has added his name to a considerably long list of US presidents who were targeted by gunmen. Some of them were lucky to escape alive, others weren't. On Saturday (July 13) Trump came very close to losing his life as bullet went past his head grazing his right ear. The assassination attempt was caught on live TV.

Here's a look at past US presidents who were targeted by gunmen.

Abraham Lincoln

Former US president Abraham Lincoln | Wikimedia Commons

The legendary US president, who steered the Unionists to victory during the American Civil War was shot at point-blank range on April 14, 1865 while he was watching a play in Washington DC's Ford's Theatre. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. Lincoln was the first US president to be assassinated. The killer was a theatre actor by the name of John Wilkes Booth, who entered the presidential box and shot the president from behind.

James A Garfield

Former US president James A Garfield | Wikimedia Commons

He was the second US president to perish at the hand of a killer. He was assassinated just six months after taking office. Charles Guiteau, the killer, assassinated Garfield on July 2, 1881, while the latter was walking through a train station.

William McKinley

Former US president William McKinley | Wikimedia Commons

McKinley was the 25th US president. He was killed after his speech in Buffalo, New York on September 6, 1901. Following his speech, Leon F Czolgosz shot McKinley at close range while he was shaking hands with people.

John F. Kennedy

Former US president John F. Kennedy | Wikimedia Commons

Perhaps the most infamous killing of the twentieth century, the assassination took place on November 22, 1963. He was killed by a sniper, Lee Harvey Oswald, while riding in an open-top car with his wife Jacqueline Kennedy.

Theodore Roosevelt

Former US president Theodore Roosevelt | Library of Congress; P&P

The 26th president of the USA proved to be lucky on October 14, 1912 as he survived assassination attempt. He was shot at in Milwaukee when he was campaigning. Although the bullet was aimed at the president, most of its momentum was absorbed by a steel case and copy of a campaign speech he kept in breast pocket of his coat.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Former US president Franklin D Roosevelt | Wikimedia Commons

FDR survived an assassination attempt on February 15, 1933 when he still was president-elect. An unemployed bricklayer named Giuseppe Zangara shot six rounds at him. Five people were injured, mayor of Chicago Anton Cermak was fatally wounded, but Roosevelt escaped unscathed.

Harry Truman

Former US president Harry Truman | Wiikimedia Commons

Truman survived assassination bid on November 1, 1950. He was targeted by two Puerto Rican pro-independence militants who attacked him at his residence.

Gerald Ford

Former US president Gerald Ford | Wikimedia Commons

Ford was targeted by a cult member on September 5, 1975. A 26-year-old woman named Lynette Fromme aimed a pistol at him but a US Secret Service agent quickly grabbed the gun from her hands and forced her to the ground. Fromme was part of Charles Manson's cult.

Ronald Reagan

Former US president Ronald Reagan | Wikimedia Commons

Ronald Reagan was walking towards his car after a speech at Washington Hilton on March 30, 1981 when he was attacked by John Hinckley Jr.

Reagan was seriously wounded but survived the assassination attempt.

(With inputs from agencies)