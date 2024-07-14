Trump Rally Shooting: Told Police About Gunman Minutes Before Firing But They Ignored, Eyewitness Tells Media

(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump | AFP

An attendee at former US president Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally has told media that he saw the gunman crawling on a roof with rifle in hand minutes before he shot at Trump. The man, wearing Trump 2024 cap was in conversation with the BBC. He said several of the attendees, including himself pointed at the gunman for 'two to three minutes' and tried to attract police and Secret Service's attention, but they ignored the calls.

Video of the man's conversation with the BBC is being widely shared on social media with many condemning the 'massive security breach' at the rally, something that could potentially have ended the ex-president's life.

A gunman open fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and shot at the former president as he was addressing the crowd. One attedee of the event was killed but Trump had a narrow escape as bullet went past his head grazing his right ear.

Reports in the US media are saying that the building the roof of which the shooter was on was outside the venue of the rally.

Trump campaign issued a statement after the shooting on X and said that the ex-president he was 'fine' and that he was being checked at a medical facility. He thanked first responders and the Secret Service for their quick action.

The attacker was killed by the security forces shortly after he opened fire.

US President Joe Biden, who is running against Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election has condemned the shooting.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," said Biden on X.

Former US president Barack Obama too, made a post and condemned the attack.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery." he said on X.

(With inputs from agencies)