North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls America country's ‘main enemy’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal as he disclosed a list of high-tech weapons systems under development, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported on Saturday.

Kim's comments during a key meeting of the ruling party this week were seen as applying pressure on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has called Kim a "thug" and has criticised his summits with President Donald Trump.

The Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying the "key to establishing new relations between (North Korea) and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy." Kim said he won't use his nuclear arsenal unless "hostile forces" intend to use their nuclear weapons against North Korea first.

He also suggested he is open to dialogue if Washington is too, but stressed North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability to cope with intensifying US hostility.

He again called the US his country's "main enemy." "Whoever takes office in the US, its basic nature and hostile policy will never change," he said.