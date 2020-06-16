North Korea blows up liaison office shared with South Korea as tensions escalate

North Korea has confirmed it destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on Tuesday, as it continued to dial up pressure against rival South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said the North destroyed the office to correspond with the "mindset of the enraged people to surely force human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes," apparently referring to North Korean defectors who for years have floated anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.