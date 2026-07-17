'No Reprimands, No Firings': US Navy Acting Secretary Defends Blue Angels After Viral Low Flyby Over Florida Beach

VIDEO: Tents, Chairs Sent Flying As US Air Force's Blue Angels Perform Low Flyby Over Florida Beach; Safety Review Ordered |

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao defended the US Navy's Blue Angels following the viral low-altitude flyby over Pensacola Beach, Florida, saying no disciplinary action would be taken against the elite demonstration team after an internal review. In a post on his official X account, Cao wrote, "Flight debrief complete. No reprimands. No firings. No problem. That's the sound of Freedom! Semper fi and Hooyah."

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The statement comes a day after a dramatic low-altitude flyby by the US Navy's Blue Angels sparked widespread attention online. Videos showed an F/A-18 Super Hornet roaring just above beachgoers during the 'Breakfast with the Blues' event ahead of the Pensacola Beach Air Show, sending umbrellas, tents and chairs flying across the shoreline.

The manoeuvre, believed to have been the squadron's signature 'Sneak Pass', involved the fighter jet approaching spectators from behind or the side at very low altitude and high speed. However, officials acknowledged that the aircraft flew lower than the team's standard arrival profile.

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Signature Manoeuvre Sparked Safety Review

Following the incident, the Blue Angels said leadership had initiated a safety review. In a statement quoted by ABC News, the team said, "During an arrival manoeuvre, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas."

The squadron reiterated that the safety of spectators, the local community and its pilots remains its highest priority and said it was reviewing the circumstances to ensure future operations comply with US Navy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety standards.

Despite the dramatic visuals, no injuries were reported. Videos circulating on social media showed startled beachgoers rushing to hold onto their belongings as the jet's powerful wake swept across the beach.

Hung Cao's remarks indicate that the Navy's internal debrief did not find grounds for disciplinary action, even as the incident continues to generate debate online over the balance between thrilling aerial displays and public safety.