President Trump Claims US Navy Built 'Wall Of Steel' Around Iran, Says No Ship Got Through | Video

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump recently, in an interview, claimed that his administration had effectively imposed a "wall of steel" around Iran through the strength of the US Navy, asserting that no ships were able to reach the country during the operation.

Speaking about US policy toward Iran, Trump described the naval effort as a blockade in all but name, praising the capabilities of the American military.

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"I did a blockade that was essentially not a blockade, it was a wall of steel. We have the great Navy, the greatest Navy in the world. These guys are unbelievable. Not one ship got through to Iran," Trump said.

He further alleged that Iran's economy had severely deteriorated, claiming the country was facing 300% inflation and had lost significant sources of revenue.

"They have 300% inflation. They're making no money," he said. "So we're going to take some of the money and we're going to buy them," he added.

Trump also suggested that if relations reached a favourable stage, the United States could help meet Iran's food needs by supplying agricultural products sourced from American farmers.

"They need food. They need corn and wheat and soybeans. We're going to have exclusively our American farmers provide that. Assuming we get to the position where we should get to, I think we're going to get there," he said.

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The US President argued that Iran's military capabilities and leadership had been significantly weakened, claiming the country had lost much of its strength.

"Their strength is gone. Their bravado is gone, although they keep a pretty good front," Trump said, adding that the country's senior military leadership had been largely eliminated.

He also criticised media reports that suggested Iran was in a stronger position than it had been months earlier, specifically taking aim at reporting by The New York Times.

"The New York Times said the other day that Iran is in a better position now than it was four months ago. I said, wait a minute, their military is gone. Their inflation is up to 300% from 5%. Their leaders are gone. Their second row of leaders are gone. Some of their third row of leaders are gone. Their generals are mostly wiped out," Trump said.

Rejecting those assessments, Trump maintained that US actions had significantly weakened Iran and insisted the country was not in a stronger position than before.