Rare US Declaration Of Independence Copy Found In UK National Archives After Nearly 250 Years

A remarkably rare printed copy of the Declaration of Independence has been uncovered at The National Archives in Kew, London, marking one of the most significant archival discoveries linked to the American Revolution in recent years. The document is the only known surviving copy of its kind located outside the United States.

The historic find was made in February by volunteer Michael Scurr while he was cataloguing records belonging to Royal Navy captains from the American Revolutionary War. What initially appeared to be an ordinary folded paper turned out to be one of the earliest printed versions of America's declaration from Britain.

Volunteer realised the document's significance immediately

Scurr said he sensed the importance of the document the moment he unfolded it.

"I called over to my boss and said, 'I think you need to come and have a look at this'," he told BBC News.

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The discovery has since undergone authentication and conservation before being placed on public display.

One of only 11 surviving New Hampshire printings

Unlike the famous official version printed in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, this copy belongs to an exceptionally rare batch printed later that month in Exeter, New Hampshire. Historians believe these copies were produced to rapidly spread news of American independence across the colonies at a time when communication relied entirely on horseback, ships and printed pamphlets.

Only 11 surviving examples from this New Hampshire printing are known today, making the newly identified copy an extraordinary historical artifact.

Captured by the British Navy during the American Revolution

The document's journey to Britain dates back to Christmas Eve 1776, when the Royal Navy warship HMS Raisonable intercepted and captured the American vessel Dalton off the coast of Portugal after a pursuit lasting around seven hours.

Among the confiscated papers were military documents issued by the Continental Congress, privateering commissions and the rare printed Declaration of Independence. The records were transported to Britain, eventually reaching government archives.

Historians say the Declaration remained unnoticed for centuries because it had been listed simply as "another paper" in naval records rather than being identified as a historically significant document.

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Hidden in archives for centuries

According to Dr Graham Moore of The National Archives, the Declaration was found folded inside the correspondence of Royal Navy Captain Thomas Fitzherbert. The papers first arrived in Plymouth in early 1777 before later being transferred to government offices in Whitehall, where they eventually became part of the national archive collection.

Moore described the discovery as exceptionally rare because these printed copies were designed for quick circulation rather than long-term preservation.

"This is one of the rarest forms of the Declaration we know about," he said, explaining that the copies were intended to spread the news of independence swiftly as it reached each colony.

Carefully restored for future generations

Before going on display, conservation specialists carried out restoration work to stabilise the nearly 250-year-old paper and repair a minor tear, ensuring it can be safely handled and studied by researchers in the future.

The document is now part of the exhibition "Revolution 250: America's Independence Story, 1763–1783" at The National Archives.