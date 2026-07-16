VIDEO: Tents, Chairs Sent Flying As US Air Force's Blue Angels Perform Low Flyby Over Florida Beach; Safety Review Ordered |

A dramatic low-altitude flyby by the US Navy's Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach in Florida, has gone viral after the aircraft roared just above beachgoers, sending umbrellas, tents and chairs flying and prompting an official safety review.

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Videos Show Crowd Amazed By Low Flyby

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the 'Breakfast with the Blues' event ahead of the Pensacola Beach Air Show, where crowds gathered to watch the Navy's elite flight demonstration squadron. Videos circulating on social media show an F/A-18 Super Hornet making an extremely low pass over the beach, with the jet's powerful wake scattering beach equipment and startling spectators.

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The manoeuvre is believed to have been a 'Sneak Pass,' a signature Blue Angels display in which a fighter jet suddenly approaches the crowd from behind or the side at very low altitude and high speed. However, officials said the aircraft flew lower than the squadron's standard arrival profile.

Signature Manoeuvre Under Review

In a statement, the Blue Angels confirmed that leadership is reviewing the incident, as reported by ABC News. "During an arrival manoeuvre, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas," the statement said.

The team added that the safety of spectators, the local community and its pilots remains its highest priority, and that a thorough review is underway to ensure all operations comply with US Navy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety standards. No injuries were reported, although videos show beachgoers scrambling to secure their belongings as the aircraft's powerful jet blast swept across the shoreline.