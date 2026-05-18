Dramatic Video Shows Exact Moment When 2 US Navy Fighter Jets Collided Mid-Air During Idaho Air Show, All 4 Crew Members Eject Safely |

US: A dramatic mid-air collision between two US Navy fighter jets during an air show in Idaho on Sunday ended without fatalities after all four crew members safely ejected moments before the aircraft crashed to the ground.

The incident took place during an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base in western Idaho, where two US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft collided while performing manoeuvres before a large crowd of spectators.

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Videos circulating widely on social media captured the terrifying sequence of events. In the footage, the two aircraft appear to make contact mid-air during a formation manoeuvre before spiralling downward in flames. Seconds later, four parachutes can be seen opening in the sky as the pilots and crew descended safely.

According to officials, the aircraft belonged to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based at Whidbey Island in Washington state. The squadron operates the EA-18G Growler, an advanced electronic warfare aircraft derived from the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet platform.

All 4 Crew Members Eject Safely

The US Navy confirmed that all four crew members aboard the two jets managed to eject safely before the aircraft crashed. Officials later said the personnel were in stable condition and no injuries were reported on the ground.

Commander Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces under the US Pacific Fleet, said the aircraft were participating in a scheduled aerial display when the collision occurred. She added that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Following the accident, authorities immediately locked down the air base and cancelled the remainder of the air show. Emergency response teams rushed to the crash site as spectators watched smoke rising from the area near the base, located roughly 80 kilometres south of Boise.

Organisers of the event said the air show was designed to celebrate aviation history while showcasing modern military aviation capabilities. The event also featured demonstrations by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, one of America’s most well-known aerial performance teams.

Kim Sykes, marketing director for Silver Wings of Idaho, which helped organise the event, said the safe ejection of all crew members was the biggest relief amid the chaos. “Everyone is safe, and I think that’s the most important thing,” Sykes said, as quoted by AP.

Weather conditions at the time of the incident were reported to be largely favourable. The National Weather Service said visibility in the area was good, although wind gusts had reached nearly 47 kilometres per hour around the time of the crash.

The EA-18G Growler is one of the US Navy’s primary electronic warfare aircraft and is designed to jam enemy radar and communications systems during combat missions. The aircraft typically carries a crew of two.