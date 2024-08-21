 'No One Has Monopoly On What It Means To Be An American,' Says Former US 1st Lady Michelle Obama In Sharp Critique Of Donald Trump
Her remarks came after Trump recently referred to Harris' background as a child of immigrants.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Chicago: Former US First Lady Michelle Obama in a sharp dig at the Republican candidate for US Presidential Polls, Donald Trump on Tuesday said that "no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American."

"No one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American," the former US First Lady said at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night (local time).

"If we see a mountain in front of us, we don't expect there to be an escalator waiting to take us to the top," she said.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Makes Several Overt Jabs At Former President Donald Trump

During her speech at the DNC on Thursday, Michelle Obama made several overt jabs at Donald Trump, using his name to criticise what she called his "ugly, misogynistic, racist lies," reported CNN.

"For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated successful people who happen to be Black," she stated.

'One Of The Most Qualified People,' Says Former US First Lady Michelle Obama About Kamala Harris

She further said that Harris is "one of the most qualified people" to seek the US presidency.

"Even though our mothers grew up an ocean apart, they shared the same belief in the promise of this country. That's why her mother moved here from India at 19," Michelle said.

Obama recounted how Harris was a student at Howard University, and later attended law school, according to CNN.

She said, "And then she went on to work for the people...from a middle-class household, Kamala worked her way up to become vice president of the United States of America. My girl Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency."

Speaking on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama upon arrival on stage, was met with a standing ovation from the audience before discussing the "contagious power of hope" and asserting that the nation is on "the cusp of a brighter day."

"America, hope is making a comeback," she said.

In her fiery speech, Michelle said that of the two major candidates in this race, "only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labour, and unwavering commitment that has always made America great."

"For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us," Michelle said. "By the way -- Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those "Black jobs?'" she said to audience applause.

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 will see Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, following Biden's endorsement. Harris has garnered substantial support within the party and secured enough delegates for the nomination.

