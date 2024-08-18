 'I am much better looking,' says Trump in another personal attack on Kamala Harris
This is not the first personal attack former US president Donald Trump has made against US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris | FPJ Wed desk

Former US president Donald Trump has continued his personal attacks at his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris, this time claiming that he was much better looking than the US Vice President. His statement came at a rally in Pennsylvania as reported in the US media.

“I am much better looking than her,” said Trump, at a rally in Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania. “I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

He was quoted by The Hill.

Referring to a recent picture of Kamala Harris on the cover of Time Magazine, Trump claimed the iconic publication had to hire a sketch artist since photos they took of her didn't work out.

“Time Magazine doesn’t have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,” he said. “They took a lot of pictures that didn’t work out so they hired a sketch artist.”

Who is Harris? Trump asks

This was one among many salvos the former president aimed at Harris. In an attempt to belittle her, Trump asked who was Harris.

“What happened to Biden? I was running against Biden and now I’m running against someone else,” Trump said. “I said, who am I running against, Harris? I said, ‘Who the hell is Harris?’”

Joe Biden, the current US president withdrew from election race following immense pressure from the Democratic Party and his own disastrous performance against Trump in first presidential debate. During the debate, Biden appeared to go off tangents, contradict himself and make many other mistakes which was seen as a final straw.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in US elections. Harris is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday. She will then head to Chicago for Democratic National Convention. The convention, due to be held on Monday, will see Harris formally accept the nomination to contest elections to assume the Oval Office. If elected president, she will be the first woman to assume the post.

