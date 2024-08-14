US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports

The United States of America has denied visit visas to renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj and his family. Yogirag is known for crafting the iconic Balarama idol for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
As per reports, Yogiraj was scheduled to participate in the World Kannada Conference 2024, which is hosted by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America. The event is set to take place from August 30 to September 1 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Yogiraj's family expressed their surprise and disappointment over the visa rejection. According to Yogiraj, he applied for the visa two months ago but received a rejection on August 10, reports add.
The US Embassy has not stated any reason for the denial of the visas.