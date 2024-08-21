 'Yes She Can': Barack Obama Turns Back Years As He Supports Kamala Harris At DNC 2024
Former US president Barack Obama gave his unequivocal support to US Vice President Kamala Harris to become next US president as a Democratic Party nominee. He was speaking at Democratic National Convention 2024 in Chicago.

Former US president Barack Obama during his speech at Democratic National Convention 2024. | X

Drawing on his own now-iconic slogan 'Yes, We Can', former US president Barack Obama gave unequivocal support to US Vice President Kamala Harris for her campaign for president saying "Yes, she can". Obama turned back years as he spoke in the ongoing Democratic National Convention 2024 which is due to formally certify Kamala Harris as Democratic Party nominee for the presidential race.

To thunderous rounds of applause and enthusiastic cheers, Obama showed the flair of yesteryear as his masterful oratory wowed those present yet again. He strongly endorsed Kamala Harris, saying unlike Trump, who was always too busy thinking about his own problems, Kamala's preoccupation was working for Americans.

“As an attorney general of the most populous state in the country, she fought big banks and for-profit colleges,” Obama said. “After the home mortgage crisis, she pushed me and my administration hard to make sure homeowners got a big settlement. Didn’t matter that I was a Democrat,”

"We've seen that movie before"

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos, we have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” said Obama as he lashed out at Trump presidency between 2016 and 2020.

He however, warned that the race remains tight.

“For all the incredible energy we’ve been able to generate over the last few weeks, for all the rallies and the memes — this will still be a tight race in a closely divided country,” said the former president.

In spite of his legal troubles and many other issues that hound him, former US president Donald Trump retains a strong position among his supporters. He has already been officially declared as Republican Party candidate for US Election 2024 with JD Vance as his running mate. The assassination attempt has further galvanised his support base.

As per The New York Times poll, Harris only has a two percentage point lead over Trump.

"Thank you, Joe," says Obama

Barack Obama had words of praise for current US President Joe Biden. He said that Biden provided America and the world, the much-needed stability after four years of Trump presidency.

“Joe and I come from different backgrounds, but we became brothers,” he said.

“And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend,” said Obama, "Thank you, Joe."

Biden served as vice president between 2008 and 2016 when Obama was president.

Biden quit the presidential race in July after immense pressure from his supporters and his own party after major concerns about his health and whether he was fit to serve a second term.

