No Hug, Only Handshake! Modi & Trump Meet At G7 Summit After 16 Months - Video | IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen interacting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, marking their first in-person meeting in 16 months. The leaders were seen shaking hands during their interaction, with no hugs exchanged between them.

The brief interaction comes ahead of a full-fledged bilateral meeting between the two leaders scheduled for 6:30 pm IST on Wednesday. The talks are expected to cover a range of issues, including trade, strategic cooperation, regional security and developments in West Asia.

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The development comes amid growing concerns over the deaths of Indian mariners aboard commercial vessels that were reportedly targeted by the US Navy in the Strait of Hormuz. The issue is expected to feature prominently in discussions, given India's dependence on maritime trade routes and the presence of a large number of Indian seafarers in the region.

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The meeting will mark the first face-to-face interaction between Modi and Trump since India-US ties encountered challenges following Operation Sindoor and Washington's decision to impose steep tariffs on New Delhi. The developments had triggered concerns about the trajectory of bilateral relations despite continued engagement between the two governments.

Although the two leaders have spoken over the phone on several occasions in recent months, Wednesday's meeting is being viewed as an important opportunity to reset the relationship and address outstanding concerns.