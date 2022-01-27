No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered Wednesday to Moscow.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. These are nonstarters for the U.S. and its allies.

Wednesday's answer to Russia makes very clear that the U.S. is standing by its principles, Blinken said. "There is no change, there will be no change."

