e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Associated Press
Advertisement

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered Wednesday to Moscow.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. These are nonstarters for the U.S. and its allies.

Wednesday's answer to Russia makes very clear that the U.S. is standing by its principles, Blinken said. "There is no change, there will be no change."

ALSO READ

Russia-Ukraine border crisis: Moscow threatens 'retaliatory measures' if US and allies reject... Russia-Ukraine border crisis: Moscow threatens 'retaliatory measures' if US and allies reject...
Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Advertisement