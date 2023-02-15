e-Paper Get App
According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand: Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of Wellington | Representative Image
A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the north west of Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km. The earthquake struck at 7.38pm at a depth of 76km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.
Within 15 minutes, over 31000 people reported on GeoNet that they had felt the earthquake.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

