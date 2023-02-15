New Zealand: Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of Wellington | Representative Image

A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the north west of Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km. The earthquake struck at 7.38pm at a depth of 76km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

Within 15 minutes, over 31000 people reported on GeoNet that they had felt the earthquake.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)