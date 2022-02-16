New York: Police find 4-year-old girl missing since 2019, rescued alive under staircase

A 4 years old girl who was reported missing since 2019 has been found by the police in New York. Fortunately, the rescue was fruitful as the girl was found alive hidden under a staircase in a home with her non-custodial parents.

According to reports, identified as Paislee Shultis, the girl was taken to the police headquarters and examined by paramedics. The team determined her to be in good health, later getting her reunited with kin.

Shultis was first reported missing from Cayuga Heights in New York three years ago. During then, the authorities believed she was taken by Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr., her non-custodial parents, the Saugerties Police Department was quoted in media reports.

However, Police investigation into the incident is underway and more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:54 PM IST