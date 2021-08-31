New Technological Era of Education: Adapting new skills of learning

Education is a fundamental and universal human right. It is the foundation for growth. The youth in the world are the future representors of development in the country. The basic theory with unique ideas gives a greater impact. Education can take place in formal or informal settings and any experience that has a formative effect on the way one thinks, feels, or acts may be considered educational. The methodology of teaching is called pedagogy. Education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, and habits.

Our children from what they see and hear the most. According to a conceptualized broad of education, it is prescribed that learning begins at home, supported by formal schooling, and reinforced by community living. Right to Education is practiced by many Governments in the World. Formal education is commonly divided formally into such stages as preschool or kindergarten, primary school, secondary school and then college, university, or apprenticeship. Over the years the definition of education is drastically changed.

To be more specific the Covid-19 Scenario set new dimensions in the education system.

Providing a huge break from learning and then adapting to the ‘virtual learning’ was indeed a difficult time for the teachers and the learners. It not only affected the ONGOING students but also the beginners. Many who passed the primary or secondary couldn’t experience the further education physically. Also, the pre-schoolers missed the joy of learning in a group and experiencing the school life. Students who cleared their board exam are still awaiting to experience the college life.

The learning system was surely hit by Covid-19 in the world. The overwhelming challenges that accompany uncertainty have been thoroughly exposed in recent times.

Technology played a Vital role in the education system. It served the need of learning through online method of learning. The nature of learning is different in the present circumstances. Many believe that the online process of learning is not serving the hunger of learning whereas according to some others, it has provided the skills of developed technology techniques. Making both the teachers and students adapting to the new technology system and depending completely upon it has enhanced their skills. According to some sources ‘The future of learning is technology’.

In 2019 UNESCO launched the Futures of Education: Learning to become initiative with the aim of rethinking education and reimagining how knowledge and learning can shape the future of humanity and the planet. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that the right to education needs to be flexible and adapted to different contexts and to the needs of changing societies. An updating and broadening of the right to education has clearly become necessary.

According to ‘The International Commission on the Futures of Education’, Actions must strengthen public education, fortify common goods, and expand a global solidarity that emphasizes the collective responsibility for the education of everyone everywhere.

One of the recent education Summit the changed scenario of learning was discussed. World Education and Technology summit 2021 showcased the development in the education system. Dr. Nabil EL Khadi, the E-resources usage has widely increased. It has provided the necessary data, which indicates that the minimum usage was 54% in January 2020 and maximum usage till April 2021 has increased with more than 80%. Also providing 99.1% of successful exam results.

He also spoke about the (AI) Artificial Intelligence usage in education Cycle. The following were the key elements: -

a) Higher Quality Education Content

b) Economical Education

c) E-class rooms

d) Tools to improve teaching

e) Better quality of education for all.

China, European and Asian Countries and USA are leading in AI publications and Super-computers. Teaching assistance (TA)’s resources provided by different platforms such as Coursera, TEXTIO TALEMETRY and Get Grammarly etc are shining in terms of education.

Dr. Abed Baidas spoke about the end result of technology and Students saving business. He emphasised on ‘’people of today are no more the people of yesterday’’. The world being at the edge of Chaos has managed to come up with unbiased out of box ideas. He highlighted the important factors such as: -

a) Students and Business Management

b) Discovering the Aspirations

c) Converting aspirations into relevant business opportunities

The data reflects 80+% achieved success in the technological learning.

The technological based learning system has its own benefits and drawbacks for the entire education system. But rather providing more positive significant impact. Also not forgetting the Golden words said by Nelson Mandela ‘’Education is the most powerful weapon, we can use to change the world’’

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:22 PM IST