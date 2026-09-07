New Mexico Or 'New America'? US President Donald Trump Post Fuels Fresh Naming Row | X - TrumpTruthOnX

After ‘Lake America’, Trump Appears To Set Sights On New Mexico’s Name

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to suggest that New Mexico should be renamed “New America”, days after signing an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America”.

Trump posted an image on Truth Social showing the outline of New Mexico with the word “Mexico” crossed out in red and replaced with “America”. The White House later reshared the image on X, but neither Trump nor the White House offered an explanation.

The White House has not announced any formal effort to rename New Mexico.

Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TS: Sep 6 2026,… pic.twitter.com/q9uTdIDFhT — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 6, 2026

Renaming A State Requires State Action

While the President can change how certain geographic landmarks, including bodies of water, are listed in the Geographic Names Information System, he does not have the constitutional authority to unilaterally rename a state. Such a change would have to take place within the state.

Trump had earlier renamed Lake Ontario in the federal system late last month.

On his first day back in office in January 2025, he also signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a move rejected by Mexico.

New Mexico Leaders Push Back

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, criticised Trump’s post and accused him of trying to divert public attention, saying that “New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate.”

“While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring,” she said Sunday on X. “While the White House wastes time colouring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work.”

Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich also rejected the suggested name change.

“Three things I will always call by their actual names,” he said on X. “The Gulf of Mexico. Lake Ontario. New Mexico.”

Trump Has Floated Other Renaming Ideas

Trump has repeatedly spoken about renaming geographic landmarks, presenting such moves as an expression of presidential authority.

His decision to rename Lake Ontario came amid a tense trade dispute with Canada.

Soon after signing the executive order, Trump also raised the possibility of changing the names of the Atlantic or Pacific oceans.

“We have a gulf and we have a lake. Now, all we need is an ocean. So, maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both,” he said.

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'Trump Strait' Suggestion

Trump last week also suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait" as the war with Iran continued, before later indicating that he was not serious about the proposal.

The latest suggestion follows his 2025 decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America".