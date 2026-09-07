'Get Up, Governor': US President Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Showing Hockey Stick Clash With Prime Minister Mark Carney Amid Political Rivalry

US President Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Showing Hockey Stick Clash With Canadian Governor | X

United States President Donald Trump aimed another criticism at Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday, September 7, 2026, posting an AI-generated cartoon image on Truth Social depicting the two leaders playing hockey and calling PM Carney a governor. The video depicts a bizarre hockey stick clash with the Canadian PM, adding another unusual episode to the ongoing political rivalry between the United States and Canada.

US President Trump takes another jab

US President Donald Trump, who loves to be in the limelight, took another jab at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday, September 6, 2026. He shared a cartoon image on his Truth social media account. He shared the image of the two world leaders playing hockey. In the photo, Trump is donning a USA Hockey jersey and standing over Carney, sprawled on the ice while wearing a Hockey Canada sweater, with Trump telling Carney: “Get up, governor.”

The photo is again shared on X in an AI-generated video form by Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social. The video shows an AI-created version of the US President and the Canadian leader facing off in a hockey-themed confrontation, and President Trump beating PM Carney with a hockey stick. The digitally generated clip appears to dramatise the political tensions between the two countries through a playful sporting reference.

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Post amid political feud

The post comes amid a long-running political feud between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The two leaders have clashed over issues including trade, tariffs and Canada-US relations, with Trump frequently using social media to take jabs at Canada and its leadership.

Trump has previously shared digitally altered and AI-generated content on social media, often using humour or provocative imagery to target political opponents and critics. His latest post similarly blends entertainment with political messaging.

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Trump calls PM Carney governor

In the AI-generated video, President Trump is seen calling PM Carney a governor. This is not the first time he has been calling him governor. This is the most recent instance of Trump referring to a prime minister as “governor,” as the president has consistently implied that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state. After assuming office in January 2025, Trump called Carney’s predecessor, former prime minister Justin Trudeau, “Governor Trudeau.”