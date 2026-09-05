 Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Arrive In Moscow Ahead Of Key Ukraine Peace Talks - VIDEO
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Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Arrive In Moscow Ahead Of Key Ukraine Peace Talks - VIDEO

The envoys are expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before travelling to Kyiv on Sunday for separate discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Arrive In Moscow Ahead Of Key Ukraine Peace Talks - VIDEO
Motorcade for Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner | X

Moscow: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two of US President Donald Trump’s top envoys, arrived in Moscow on Saturday ahead of weekend talks focused on accelerating diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

A video showing Witkoff and Kushner arriving in Moscow, with a motorcade heading towards Vnukovo Airport to receive them, has surfaced online.

The two are expected to hold talks in the Russian capital before travelling to Kyiv on Sunday for discussions with Ukrainian officials. Their visit comes as Washington steps up efforts to broker a deal to end the conflict, with previous attempts by the US and its allies failing to deliver a breakthrough.

Trump confirms proposal

On Friday, Trump told reporters that Witkoff and Kushner were travelling with a proposal aimed at ending the war.

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Meetings with Putin and Zelensky

According to US news outlet Axios, the two envoys are expected to separately meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of the diplomatic push.

The two envoys have travelled to Moscow on multiple occasions since Trump returned to office, but Sunday would be their first visit to Kyiv.

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