New control point linking Hong Kong, Shenzhen to ease cross-boundary freight traffic

The Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point linking Hong Kong and Shenzhen will be opened on Aug. 26 to ease the pressure on cross-boundary freight traffic at land ports, the HKSAR government said on Sunday.
Michael Wong, secretary for development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said the Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point is the seventh land-based control point at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary, which can relieve the existing cross-boundary freight traffic and facilitate the smooth, efficient operation of cross-boundary logistics.
In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, both Guangdong and Hong Kong have agreed to open first the cargo clearance facilities for use by cross-boundary goods vehicles, he said.
According to Wong, major facilities in the new control point included goods vehicles kiosks, customs examination building and X-ray vehicle inspection building for inbound and outbound cargo, and immigration office, and there is a pedestrian bridge linking the passenger terminal buildings of Hong Kong and neighboring Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province.
