Nepal U-Turn? No Ban On Indian Mangoes, Kathmandu Clarifies Imports Allowed After Quality Checks |

Nepal recently clarified that it has not imposed a ban on the import of Indian mangoes, indicating an apparent U-turn, days after reports suggested that consignments were being stopped over pesticide concerns and quarantine issues. The Nepal government has now stated that Indian mangoes are being allowed into the country in accordance with existing regulations and market demand.

Nepal Clarifies Import Policy

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture, Forest and Environment said there are no restrictions on importing mangoes from India. The clarification came after reports in local media and on social media claimed that the government had restricted Indian mango imports due to excessive pesticide residues and inadequate quarantine facilities in border regions, particularly Madhesh Province.

The ministry's Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre said it had not imposed any ban and that permissions were being granted for mango imports after compliance with required procedures, as reported by PTI. Authorities stressed that imports continue to be regulated under established plant health and biosecurity norms.

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Consignment Sparked Confusion

The confusion began after a large consignment of Indian mangoes was halted at the Bhittamod Quarantine Check Post in Madhesh Province over concerns regarding possible harmful pests. However, officials later released the shipment after Indian authorities provided the necessary plant health certificate.

Manish Kumar Pal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives in Madhesh Province, confirmed that the consignment was cleared after documentation requirements were fulfilled.

Fruit traders had earlier warned that any prolonged restriction on Indian mango imports could trigger shortages in Nepal's domestic market. Bhuvaneshwar Purbe, general secretary of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders' Association in Janakpurdham, had urged authorities to strengthen quarantine checks rather than halt imports altogether.

Traders Warn Of Shortages

According to traders, local production may not be sufficient to meet demand across the country, particularly during peak mango consumption season. Janakpurdham alone receives more than 50 tonnes of mangoes from neighbouring Indian districts, which are subsequently supplied to Kathmandu and other regions.

Biosecurity Norms Remain In Place

Nepalese authorities said biosecurity measures remain in place to prevent the entry of pest-infected produce. Under current regulations, imported Indian mangoes are required to undergo treatment procedures, including hot-water treatment at temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius for one hour.

According to a Telegraph report citing government data, India exported 149 consignments comprising 2,005 tonnes of mangoes to Nepal since January 2026. In June alone, 18 consignments totalling 266 tonnes have already been shipped, which shows Nepal's continued dependence on Indian mango imports despite recent concerns over quality control and quarantine compliance.