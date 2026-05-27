Indian Mango Exporters Hit As Japan Halts Imports, US Freight Costs Surge

Japan has stopped imports of fresh mangoes from India due to deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection measures at Indian treatment facilities.

An inspection was carried out by the Japanese side in March at Indian treatment facilities, during which the above-mentioned deficiencies were found, The Economic Times reported.

Fumigation is carried out to ensure the elimination of pests and insects.

Japan’s Yokohama Plant Protection Association, an industry body, said in a statement dated March 31 that shipments carrying inspection certificates issued by India on or after March 25 would not be accepted.

The statement said imports of fresh mangoes from Indian facilities would remain suspended until authorities in Tokyo are satisfied that operational standards in India have improved.

The decision has halted shipments of Indian mangoes to Japan even as April-June is the peak season for mango exports.

Some of the popular mango varieties are Kesar, Alphonso, Langra, Banganapalli, Chausa, Totapuri, and Mallika.

Mango exporters cited in the report said Indian authorities are in discussions with the Japanese side. However, it is anticipated that this season may end without exports to Japan.

However, Japan is not among the top buyers of Indian mangoes. During the last financial year, India exported mangoes worth $1.54 million to Japan. Of this, Gujarat’s Kesar mango had the largest share of exports to the country, accounting for $0.2 million.

The United States is the largest market for Indian mangoes, but the situation there is also concerning for Indian exporters.

According to the report, Indian mango exporters are facing a steep rise in airfreight costs to the US. The cost has increased from around Rs 250-350 last year to Rs 580-590 this year.

The surge is due to the West Asia conflict, which has led to an increase in jet fuel prices even as air cargo operators take longer routes because of airspace closures.