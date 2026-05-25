Guess This ‘Mango City Of India’ — It’s Not In Maharashtra & Produces Over 150 Varieties Of The King Of Fruits |

Summer in India feels incomplete without mangoes. From chilled aamras at lunch to midnight mango cravings and juicy slices after dinner, the “king of fruits” becomes the highlight of almost every meal during the hot season. And when conversations around the best mangoes begin, Maharashtra’s Konkan region and its famous Alphonso variety usually steal the spotlight.

But surprisingly, India’s true “Mango Capital” is located far away from Maharashtra — in the eastern state of West Bengal. Meet Malda, popularly known as the “Mango City of India,” a place where mangoes are not just a seasonal fruit but a cultural identity.

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Nestled between the fertile plains of the Ganga and Mahananda rivers in northern West Bengal, Malda has earned its reputation as one of the country’s most celebrated mango-producing regions. The district is home to more than 150 varieties of mangoes and boasts thousands of hectares of lush orchards that come alive every summer.

What makes Malda truly special is not just the quantity of mangoes it produces, but the incredible diversity of flavours, textures and aromas found in its varieties.

Among the most loved mangoes from the region is the famous Himsagar, known for its rich sweetness, vibrant orange pulp and irresistible fragrance. Considered one of the finest dessert mangoes in India, it remains a favourite among mango lovers every year.

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Then comes the iconic Langra, easily recognised by its green skin that surprisingly stays green even after ripening. Loved for its unique spicy-sweet flavour and fibreless texture, the variety has fans across the country.

Another standout from Malda is the gigantic Fazli mango, famous for its enormous size and soft pulp. Often weighing close to a kilogram, this late-season variety is commonly used in traditional Bengali chutneys and desserts.

The district is also renowned for Lakshmanbhog, a premium aromatic mango highly valued in export markets due to its smooth, fibreless flesh and rich taste.

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Experts often credit Malda’s ideal geographical conditions for the exceptional quality of its mangoes. The nutrient-rich alluvial soil combined with warm temperatures and humid weather creates perfect growing conditions for large-scale mango cultivation.

Spread across nearly 30,000 hectares, Malda’s mango belt produces hundreds of thousands of metric tonnes of mangoes every year, making it one of India’s largest and most important fruit-growing hubs.

So while Alphonso mangoes from Maharashtra continue to enjoy iconic status, the title of India’s true “Mango City” proudly belongs to Malda, a paradise for every mango lover.