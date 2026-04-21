Summer Special: Chef Ranveer Brar Shares Easy Mango Custard & Pudding Recipe You Can Try At Home Without Using Artificial Powder | YouTube @Chef Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is back with another delicious and easy-to-make dessert recipe, perfect for the summer season. In his latest YouTube video, the chef demonstrated how to prepare a rich mango custard and pudding using simple kitchen ingredients, without relying on artificial custard powders.

Ranveer highlighted that his version skips store-bought custard powder, which often contains vanilla essence that doesn’t pair well with mango. Instead, he creates a fresh custard base from scratch.

To begin, he heats 1 litre of milk and adds around 100 grams of sugar. Once the milk starts boiling, he mixes in a blend of rice flour and cornflour to thicken it. The mixture is stirred continuously until smooth and creamy. He then adds a natural yellow colour along with fresh mango pieces before blending it into a luscious custard.

Preparing The Spongy Pancake Layer

For the pudding’s texture, Ranveer prepares soft pancakes. He mixes maida and a pinch of baking soda to form a thick batter, later adding melted butter and a dash of vinegar. He suggests that a hint of food colour can also be added as per preference.

The pancakes are cooked and lightly caramelised by sprinkling sugar on top, creating a slightly crisp, golden layer. Once ready, they are cut into small bite-sized pieces.

The final step is all about layering. In a serving glass, Ranveer starts with chopped mango pieces, followed by chunks of pancake for a soft, spongy texture. He then adds crumbled biscuits for crunch and optionally tops it with pomegranate. The freshly prepared mango custard is poured generously over the layers, and the dessert is finished whipped cream on top.

Light, fruity, and packed with textures, this mango custard pudding is an ideal treat for hot days. With no artificial flavours and a simple step-by-step process, Ranveer Brar’s recipe proves that gourmet-style desserts can easily be recreated at home.