Ultimate Summer Superfruit! Easy, Refreshing Recipes With Ice Apple Or Tadgola To Beat The Heat | Canva

As temperatures soar, staying hydrated and cool becomes a top priority and that’s where Ice Apple, also known as Nungu or Tadgola, steps in as a seasonal hero. This translucent, jelly-like fruit harvested from the Palmyra palm tree is widely loved across South and Southeast Asia for its incredible cooling properties and subtle sweetness.

Packed with nearly 95% water, Ice Apple is nature’s answer to beat the heat. Not only does it help regulate body temperature, but it’s also rich in essential electrolytes, making it perfect for preventing dehydration during harsh summers. With around 43 calories per 100 grams, it’s a guilt-free treat that keeps you refreshed without weighing you down.

Why Ice Apple Is A Summer Must-Have

Ice Apple acts as a natural coolant, soothing the body from within. Its high water content, combined with minerals, helps reduce heat-related fatigue, making it ideal for hot Indian summers. It’s also gentle on the stomach and can aid digestion.

Easy & Refreshing Ice Apple Recipes

1. Ice Apple Milkshake

Blend Ice Apple pulp with chilled milk, sugar and a dash of nannari syrup for a creamy, cooling drink.

2. Nungu Sherbet

Crush the fruit and mix it with lemon juice, soaked basil seeds, and a hint of sugar; perfect for instant refreshment.

3. Ice Apple Pudding

Combine chopped Ice Apple with condensed milk and vanilla ice cream for a rich, dessert-style indulgence.

4. Nungu Paal

A traditional favourite made by soaking tender Ice Apple in sweetened, chilled milk; simple yet delicious.

5. Coconut Ice Apple Cooler

Mix crushed Ice Apple with coconut water and basil seeds for an ultra-hydrating drink packed with electrolytes.