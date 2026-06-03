Video: FSSI Ceases Tons Of Worm-Infested Mangoes From Mehsana Juice Production Unit After Raid

A major food safety violation has come to light in Gujarat's Mehsana district, where authorities seized and destroyed more than two tonnes of rotten and worm-infested mangoes allegedly being used for juice production.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The raid was conducted by the Mehsana Food and Drug Department at a warehouse operated by Patidar Ras Kendra, a wholesale mango supplier located in Mahadev Industrial Park near Nugar village. The facility was reportedly preparing large quantities of mango pulp and juice for market distribution.

Acting on a tip-off, Food Safety Officer VJ Chaudhary and his team carried out a surprise inspection of the warehouse. During the operation, officials discovered large stocks of spoiled mangoes, many of which were infested with worms. Authorities said the fruits were unfit for human consumption and posed a potential health risk.

A total of 2,025 kilograms of rotten mangoes were seized and destroyed on the spot. In addition, 230 grams of prepared mango juice found at the facility was also discarded.

The incident has raised concerns over food safety standards, particularly during the summer season when mango-based beverages are in high demand. According to the National Association of Street Vendors of India, nearly one crore street vendors across the country sell food, beverages and other products, highlighting the importance of strict quality checks to safeguard public health.