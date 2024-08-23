 Nepal Tragedy: At Least 14 Killed As Bus Carrying 40 Indian Passengers Plunges Into Marsyangdi River In Tanahun; Visuals Surface
As per a police official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Nepal: In a tragic incident that has come to light from Nepal, an Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district on Friday morning, as per an ANI report quoting Nepal police.

According to initial reports, fourteen bodies were retrieved from the accident site in Nepal where a passenger bus bearing Uttar Pradesh number plate plunged into a river in Nepal's Tanahun district, a spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force confirmed.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun told ANI.

Visuals of the crash site have surfaced on the internet showing the vehicle in a completely wrecked condition.

As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

