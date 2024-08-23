Nepal Tragedy: At Least 14 Killed As Bus Carrying 40 Indian Passengers Plunges Into Marsyangdi River In Tanahun; Visuals Surface

Nepal Tragedy: Indian Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Plunges Into Marsyangdi River In Tanahun; Visuals Surface |

Nepal: In a tragic incident that has come to light from Nepal, an Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district on Friday morning, as per an ANI report quoting Nepal police.

According to initial reports, fourteen bodies were retrieved from the accident site in Nepal where a passenger bus bearing Uttar Pradesh number plate plunged into a river in Nepal's Tanahun district, a spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force confirmed.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun told ANI.

Visuals of the crash site have surfaced on the internet showing the vehicle in a completely wrecked condition.

#BREAKING: Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district of Nepal. The bus bearing number UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the river bank. Bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Resume Ops underway now. pic.twitter.com/CYeubdwYhC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 23, 2024

#WATCH | Nepal | An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police.



“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the… pic.twitter.com/P8XwIA27qJ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.