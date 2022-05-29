Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing

Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter at Simikot Airport, Nepal | Wikimedia Commons

In Nepal, a Twin Otter aircraft belonging to local carrier Tara Air with 19 passengers and 3 crew members onboard has gone missing, according to local authorities.

Among the 22 on board were 4 Indians and 3 Japanese nationals. The rest were all Nepalese citizens.

"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI.

"We are deploying helicopter to the area for search operation,” Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang, said to the same agency.

"[The] Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search," Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry said to ANI.

Tara Air was formed in 2009 using aircraft from the Yeti Airlines fleet and is based at Tribhuvan International Airport, with a secondary hub at Nepalgunj Airport. The airline operates scheduled flights and air charter services with a fleet of STOL aircraft, previously provided by Yeti Airlines. Its operations focus on serving remote and mountainous airports and airstrips.

Forbes rated Tara Air as one of the "most unsafe airlines" in 2019 due to several significant incidents.

