Nepal SC orders appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as new prime minister; reinstates dissolved lower house

Kathmandu: In a landmark verdict, Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday directed President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Opposition leader and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister by Tuesday and dismissed her "unconstitutional" move to dissolve the House of Representatives for a second time in five months that plunged the country into a major political crisis.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana pronounced the verdict stating that President Bhandari's decision to dissolve the lower house upon a recommendation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was an "unconstitutional" act, delivering a major blow to the veteran Communist leader who was preparing for snap polls.

The bench issued a mandamus to appoint Deuba as the Prime Minister by Tuesday. Deuba, 74, has served as the prime minister on four occasions; first from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2002, again from 2004 to 2005, and from 2017 to 2018. Currently, he is the Leader of the Opposition in the House. Hours after the apex court's verdict, Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba held consultations with the alliance partners to form a new government.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), and Madhav Nepal-led faction of the UML.

The meeting focused on discussing their future course of action including the formation of a new Cabinet. Deuba will take the oath of office and secrecy as the new prime minister of Nepal on Tuesday.

Deuba will have to win the vote of confidence as per Article 76 (4) of the Constitution within 30 days of his appointment. The apex court in its verdict also ordered summoning a new session of the House of Representatives at 5 PM on July 18.

Chief Justice Rana also said that the bench has concluded that party whip does not apply when lawmakers take part in the voting to elect new Prime Minister as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. The bench comprising four other senior most justices -- Dipak Kumar Karki, Mira Khadka, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai -- had concluded hearings in the case last week.

President Bhandari had dissolved the 275-member lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19.

Deuba had staked the claim to form the government as per the Article 76(5) with the support of 149 lawmakers of the 275-member Parliament but President Bhandari had invalidated the claim, along with that made by Oli saying both claims were insufficient.

Last week, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for mid-term elections despite the uncertainty over polls. Welcoming the apex court verdict, senior leader of the Nepal Communist Party-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal said that the judgement was commendable.