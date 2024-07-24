Nepal Plane Crash: At Least 4 Killed As Flight Carrying 19 Crashes At Tribhuvan International Airport In Kathmandu

Rescue workers and security officials can be seen in this screen-grab taken from a video showing the crashed plane at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. | X (@ANI)

Nepal Plane crash: A plane crashed at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday (July 24) during take off. Initial reports suggest that there were 19 people on board. Images and videos of wreckage of the plane on fire were being widely shared on social media. Four people have reportedly died but there was no official confirmation of this in the immediate aftermath of the crash. It is however feared that the death toll might increase. The plane crashed at 11 am.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crashed at the Kathmandu airport, which is considered to a tough one to navigate the planes around due to mountainous terrain nearby.

#WATCH | Plane crashes at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/tWwPOFE1qI — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

As per report by The Himalayan Times, technical staff of the Shaurya Airlines was travelling in the flight 9N-AME (CRJ 200). The plane was being taken for maintenance to Pokhra Regional Airport.

The pilot of the plane was rescued from the wreckage and rushed to hospital.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)