Nepal Plane Crash CCTV Video: Footage Shows Exact Moments Of Saurya Airlines Flight Plunging Into Runway |

Nepal: A Kathmandu-based aircraft of Saurya Airlines crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday, as reported by The Himalayan Times. At least 18 people among the 19 onboard lost their lives in this tragic crash that took place today morning.

Crash Captured On CCTV

A video of the crash has surfaced on the internet showing chilling visuals of the exact moments when the flight carrying 19 passengers onboard plunged into the runway while taking off. The plane immediately turned into a fireball as it smashed into the ground and got carried away further. The impact looked so severe that it must've resulted into immediate casualties on the aircraft.

18 Bodies Recovered Yet

According to a Himalayan Times report quoting the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), 18 bodies were recovered from the crash site, while one person was rescued from the debris. The crash occurred shortly after the Saurya Airlines plane, 9N-AME (CRJ7), took off for Pokhara from Kathmandu at around 11:11 am. The plane veered off the runway to the right and crashed east of the runway.

Reports indicate that only technical staff of the airline were on board during the take-off. Gyanendra Bhul, Information Officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport, confirmed that the plane was scheduled to leave for Pokhara from Kathmandu when the accident happened. Local police, fire authorities and also the Army were deployed at the site for rescue operations immediately after the crash.

About Yeti Airlines' Tragic Crash

This incident is a grim reminder of another tragic crash that occurred in January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines plane with 68 passengers and crew on board crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, killing all 68 individuals.